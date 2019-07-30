TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, July 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019

TXZ086-302100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ083-302100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light and variable winds

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ084-302100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ087-302100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ085-302100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ088-302100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ089-302100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ090-302100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Tue Jul 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

