TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2019

015 FPUS54 KOUN 020841

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

TXZ086-022100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ083-022100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

104. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ084-022100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ087-022100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ085-022100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ088-022100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ089-022100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-022100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

341 AM CDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

