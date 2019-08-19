TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019

731 FPUS54 KOUN 190901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

TXZ086-192100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ083-192100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ084-192100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ087-192100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ085-192100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ088-192100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ089-192100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-192100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Mon Aug 19 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

