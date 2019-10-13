TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019

_____

496 FPUS54 KOUN 130901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

401 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

TXZ086-132100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

401 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ083-132100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

401 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ084-132100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

401 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ087-132100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

401 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ085-132100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

401 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ088-132100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

401 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ089-132100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

401 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ090-132100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

401 AM CDT Sun Oct 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather