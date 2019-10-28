TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or light

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

