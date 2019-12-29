TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019

_____

147 FPUS54 KOUN 290920

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

320 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

TXZ086-292200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

320 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. A slight chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ083-292200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

320 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-292200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

320 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Cooler. A slight

chance of sprinkles early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ087-292200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

320 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Cooler. A slight

chance of sprinkles early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ085-292200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

320 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Cooler. A slight

chance of sprinkles early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ088-292200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

320 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Cooler. A slight

chance of sprinkles early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ089-292200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

320 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. A slight chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ090-292200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

320 AM CST Sun Dec 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Cooler. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather