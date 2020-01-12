TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020
_____
616 FPUS54 KOUN 121000
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
400 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
TXZ086-122200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
400 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ083-122200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
400 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ084-122200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
400 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ087-122200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
400 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ085-122200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
400 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Warmer.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ088-122200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
400 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ089-122200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
400 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ090-122200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
400 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather