TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020

254 FPUS54 KOUN 150801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

TXZ086-152200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ083-152200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ084-152200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ087-152200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs around 60. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ085-152200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ088-152200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ089-152200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 40. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ090-152200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not

as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

