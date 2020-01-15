TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
201 AM CST Wed Jan 15 2020
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs around 60. South winds
around 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 40. East winds up to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not
as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not
as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
