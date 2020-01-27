TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020

_____

195 FPUS54 KOUN 270821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

TXZ086-272200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ083-272200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ084-272200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ087-272200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ085-272200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ088-272200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ089-272200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ090-272200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Mon Jan 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather