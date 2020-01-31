TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020

_____

815 FPUS54 KOUN 310741

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

141 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

TXZ086-311000-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

141 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ083-311000-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

141 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ084-311000-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

141 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ087-311000-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

141 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ085-311000-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

141 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ088-311000-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

141 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ089-311000-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

141 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ090-311000-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

141 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and snow. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather