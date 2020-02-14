TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and snow. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

