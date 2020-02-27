TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

_____

672 FPUS54 KOUN 270841

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

TXZ086-272200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ083-272200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-272200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ087-272200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ085-272200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ088-272200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ089-272200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ090-272200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather