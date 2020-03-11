TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020
_____
727 FPUS54 KOUN 110701
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
201 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
TXZ086-112100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
201 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ083-112100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
201 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable
winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ084-112100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
201 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ087-112100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
201 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ085-112100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
201 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ088-112100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
201 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ089-112100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
201 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
TXZ090-112100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
201 AM CDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather