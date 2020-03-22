TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

TXZ086-222100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

TXZ083-222100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ084-222100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ087-222100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ085-222100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ088-222100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ089-222100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

TXZ090-222100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

