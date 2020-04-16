TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

_____

436 FPUS54 KOUN 160740

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

TXZ086-162100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ083-162100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ084-162100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ087-162100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-162100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ088-162100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ089-162100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ090-162100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

_____

