TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

Wichita-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hardeman-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Foard-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Knox-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wilbarger-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Baylor-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Archer-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Clay-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

