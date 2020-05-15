TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020
_____
442 FPUS54 KOUN 150721
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
TXZ086-152100-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ083-152100-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ084-152100-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ087-152100-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ085-152100-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ088-152100-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ089-152100-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ090-152100-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
221 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
