TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
221 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
221 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
221 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
221 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 106. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
221 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
221 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Isolated
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 104. South
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
10 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
221 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
221 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
221 AM CDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
