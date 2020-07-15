TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

