TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

