TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
TXZ086-240900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ083-240900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ084-240900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ087-240900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ085-240900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ088-240900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ089-240900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ090-240900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
301 PM CDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds
becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
