TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
221 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
TXZ086-250900-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
221 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 102. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ083-250900-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
221 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 103. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 102. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ084-250900-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
221 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 102. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ087-250900-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
221 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ085-250900-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
221 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 103. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 102. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
TXZ088-250900-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
221 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 102. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ089-250900-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
221 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ090-250900-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
221 PM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable
winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 101. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
