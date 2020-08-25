TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

249 FPUS54 KOUN 252021

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

TXZ086-260900-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ083-260900-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ084-260900-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-260900-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-260900-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ088-260900-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-260900-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ090-260900-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 PM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

_____

