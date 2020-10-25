TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020

_____

879 FPUS54 KOUN 250900

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

400 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

TXZ086-252100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

400 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain and areas of drizzle

early in the afternoon. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain or light freezing rain in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain or a

slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or light freezing rain likely.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ083-252100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

400 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning, then

areas of drizzle in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or light freezing rain or

drizzle or light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance

of rain or light freezing rain or a slight chance of light sleet

in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light sleet likely and a slight

chance of light freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light freezing rain likely or a

slight chance of light sleet. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or light freezing rain

likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or light freezing rain

likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-252100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

400 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle late in the morning. A

chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle or light freezing

rain or light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

rain or light freezing rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs

around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light freezing rain or rain likely

and a slight chance of light sleet. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or light freezing rain

likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ087-252100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

400 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and drizzle or light

freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain or light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with light freezing rain likely. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light freezing rain or rain likely

and a slight chance of light sleet. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or light freezing rain

likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ085-252100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

400 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Areas of drizzle in the late morning

and afternoon. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a

slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or light freezing rain in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light freezing rain or rain likely.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or light

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ088-252100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

400 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain or light freezing rain in the afternoon.

Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with light freezing rain or rain likely.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain or light freezing rain

likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ089-252100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

400 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and areas of drizzle in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and drizzle likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain or light freezing rain in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain or light

freezing rain. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or light freezing rain likely.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or light

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ090-252100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

400 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A chance of rain and areas of drizzle

early in the afternoon. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or light freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or light freezing rain likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or light

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather