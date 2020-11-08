TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
241 AM CST Sun Nov 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
