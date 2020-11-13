TX Norman OK Zone Forecast
TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020
_____
704 FPUS54 KOUN 130821
ZFPOUN
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Norman OK
221 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
TXZ086-132200-
Wichita-
Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls
221 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ083-132200-
Hardeman-
Including the city of Quanah
221 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ084-132200-
Foard-
Including the city of Crowell
221 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ087-132200-
Knox-
Including the cities of Munday and Knox City
221 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ085-132200-
Wilbarger-
Including the city of Vernon
221 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ088-132200-
Baylor-
Including the city of Seymour
221 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ089-132200-
Archer-
Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,
and Scotland
221 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ090-132200-
Clay-
Including the city of Henrietta
221 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather