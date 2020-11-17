TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

TXZ086-172200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ083-172200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ084-172200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ087-172200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ085-172200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-172200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ089-172200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ090-172200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

