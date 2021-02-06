TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

241 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

TXZ086-062200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

241 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

TXZ083-062200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

241 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

TXZ084-062200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

241 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

TXZ087-062200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

241 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

TXZ085-062200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

241 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

TXZ088-062200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

241 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

TXZ089-062200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

241 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

TXZ090-062200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

241 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing

rain and light sleet. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

