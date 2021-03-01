TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021

_____

549 FPUS54 KOUN 010821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

TXZ086-012200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers early

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ083-012200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-012200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ087-012200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ085-012200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ088-012200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ089-012200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ090-012200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather