TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

_____

957 FPUS54 KOUN 170801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

TXZ086-172100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to northwest 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-172100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the northwest 35 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ084-172100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming mostly cloudy. Very windy. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ087-172100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning

then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ085-172100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance

of rain late in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the northwest 30 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ088-172100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest

30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ089-172100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-172100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Wed Mar 17 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

