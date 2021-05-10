TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

TXZ086-102100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ083-102100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ084-102100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ087-102100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ085-102100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ088-102100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers late in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ089-102100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning. A slight chance of rain showers until late afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ090-102100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Mon May 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms through the day. A slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

