TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Sun May 16 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather