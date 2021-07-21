TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

440 FPUS54 KOUN 210821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

TXZ086-212100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ083-212100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ084-212100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ087-212100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ085-212100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ088-212100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ089-212100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ090-212100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Wed Jul 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

