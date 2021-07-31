TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, July 30, 2021

_____

711 FPUS54 KOUN 310721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

TXZ086-312100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ083-312100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ084-312100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ087-312100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ085-312100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ088-312100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ089-312100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ090-312100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather