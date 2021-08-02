TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 1, 2021 _____ 457 FPUS54 KOUN 020721 ZFPOUN Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Norman OK 221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 TXZ086-022100- Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls 221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. $$ TXZ083-022100- Hardeman- Including the city of Quanah 221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. $$ TXZ084-022100- Foard- Including the city of Crowell 221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. $$ TXZ087-022100- Knox- Including the cities of Munday and Knox City 221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. $$ TXZ085-022100- Wilbarger- Including the city of Vernon 221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. $$ TXZ088-022100- Baylor- Including the city of Seymour 221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. $$ TXZ089-022100- Archer- Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City, and Scotland 221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. TXZ090-022100- Clay- Including the city of Henrietta 221 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. $$