TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021

579 FPUS54 KOUN 300821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

TXZ086-302100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ083-302100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ084-302100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ087-302100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ085-302100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ088-302100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ089-302100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ090-302100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Mon Aug 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

