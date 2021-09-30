TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

TXZ086-302100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ083-302100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ084-302100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ087-302100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ085-302100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,

then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ088-302100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,

then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ089-302100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,

then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light

and variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ090-302100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

