TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021

_____

551 FPUS54 KOUN 080821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

TXZ086-082100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-082100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ084-082100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ087-082100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ085-082100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ088-082100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-082100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-082100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather