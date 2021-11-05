TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 4, 2021

_____

618 FPUS54 KOUN 050721

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

TXZ086-052100-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ083-052100-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ084-052100-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ087-052100-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ085-052100-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ088-052100-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ089-052100-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ090-052100-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather