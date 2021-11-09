TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Intermittent sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Intermittent sprinkles in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Intermittent

sprinkles late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Intermittent sprinkles in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Intermittent

sprinkles late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Intermittent sprinkles in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Intermittent sprinkles late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Intermittent sprinkles in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Intermittent sprinkles late in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Intermittent sprinkles in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Intermittent sprinkles late in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Intermittent sprinkles in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and a slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Intermittent sprinkles late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Intermittent sprinkles in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Intermittent

sprinkles late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Intermittent sprinkles in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

