TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 18, 2021

_____

883 FPUS54 KOUN 190901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021

TXZ086-192200-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-192200-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-192200-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-192200-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-192200-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-192200-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers

20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-192200-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

TXZ090-192200-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Fri Nov 19 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather