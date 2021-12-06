TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Norman OK

221 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

221 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

221 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds around

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

221 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

221 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to

25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

221 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

221 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

221 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

221 AM CST Mon Dec 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

