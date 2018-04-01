TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

TXZ127-020915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ072-020915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows 49 to 55. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ140-020915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ054-020915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ098-020915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ099-020915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ049-020915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ113-020915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ114-020915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to

the north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ128-020915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 66 to 72. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ064-020915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ065-020915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ066-020915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ071-020915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ073-020915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ139-020915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ154-020915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

TXZ155-020915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ076-020915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ077-020915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ078-020915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ168-020915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ169-020915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ170-020915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

255 PM CDT Sun Apr 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle. Lows 57 to 63. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast