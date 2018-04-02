TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 12:23 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
971 FPUS54 KSJT 021619
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
TXZ127-022115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ072-022115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ140-022115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Cloudy with
slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ054-022115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.
TXZ098-022115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to 67. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ099-022115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ049-022115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ113-022115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ114-022115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the
north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.
TXZ128-022115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Windy, warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph
shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ064-022115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ065-022115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ066-022115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.
TXZ071-022115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ073-022115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ139-022115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Cloudy with
slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.
TXZ154-022115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Cloudy with
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ155-022115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Cloudy with
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ076-022115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.
Highs 71 to 77. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ077-022115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ078-022115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ168-022115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers.
Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.
TXZ169-022115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ170-022115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
1119 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to 73. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.
