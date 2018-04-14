TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

_____

191 FPUS54 KSJT 140332 AAA

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

TXZ127-140915-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ072-140915-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ140-140915-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-140915-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ098-140915-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ099-140915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ049-140915-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ113-140915-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ114-140915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ128-140915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ064-140915-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ065-140915-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ066-140915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ071-140915-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ073-140915-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ139-140915-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-140915-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-140915-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-140915-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ077-140915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ078-140915-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ168-140915-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ169-140915-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-140915-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

1032 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

