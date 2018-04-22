TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:54 pm, Sunday, April 22, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018
259 FPUS54 KSJT 221949
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
TXZ127-230915-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ072-230915-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ140-230915-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ054-230915-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ098-230915-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ099-230915-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ049-230915-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ113-230915-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ114-230915-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ128-230915-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ064-230915-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the
east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ065-230915-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ066-230915-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ071-230915-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ073-230915-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ139-230915-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ154-230915-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ155-230915-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ076-230915-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ077-230915-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ078-230915-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ168-230915-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ169-230915-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ170-230915-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
249 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
