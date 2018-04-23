TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

_____

600 FPUS54 KSJT 230822

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

TXZ127-232215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ072-232215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ140-232215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ054-232215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ098-232215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ099-232215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ049-232215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ113-232215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ114-232215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ128-232215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ064-232215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ065-232215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ066-232215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ071-232215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ073-232215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ139-232215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ154-232215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ155-232215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ076-232215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ077-232215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ078-232215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ168-232215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ169-232215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-232215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

322 AM CDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

