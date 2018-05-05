TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 8:14 pm, Friday, May 4, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
clearing. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
707 PM CDT Fri May 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
