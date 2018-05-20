TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:28 pm, Sunday, May 20, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018
_____
602 FPUS54 KSJT 201923
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
TXZ127-211200-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ072-211200-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ140-211200-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ054-211200-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ098-211200-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ099-211200-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ049-211200-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ113-211200-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ114-211200-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ128-211200-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ064-211200-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-211200-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ066-211200-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ071-211200-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ073-211200-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ139-211200-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ154-211200-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ155-211200-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ076-211200-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ077-211200-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ078-211200-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ168-211200-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ169-211200-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ170-211200-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
223 PM CDT Sun May 20 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather