TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Updated 8:30 am, Sunday, June 3, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
