Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ201-032215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ215-032215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ216-032215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ259-032215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ260-032215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ261-032215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ262-032215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

724 AM CDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

