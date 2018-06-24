TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent. Heat indices of around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Heat indices of around 108 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent. Heat indices of around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 106. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 105. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent. Heat indices of 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
337 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
