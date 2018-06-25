TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:43 pm, Monday, June 25, 2018
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 100. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 100. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
240 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
